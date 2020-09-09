The pattern will stay the same

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The pattern will remain the same, hot and mostly dry although we can’t rule out a stray shower. Humidity will gradually increase by the end of the week and there is a chance of a few showers this weekend.
THE REST OF TODAY: Partly cloudy with an east wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low 90s
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light east wind and lows near 70
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low 90s
THIS WEEK: Thursday night a few clouds with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy and slightly humid with high temperatures near 90 and lows again in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower along with highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few afternoon showers, highs in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
