Pop icon Huey Lewis raising money for Stax Music Academy with art created from audio recording

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pop icon Huey Lews is helping raise money for Stax Music Academy in a colorful way.
Lewis has teamed up with Soundwaves Art Foundation to bring the audio recording of his song “The Power of Love” to life on a canvas.
The original pieces are priced at $2,500 each with only four available. There are also 50 autographed limited edition prints priced at $450 each.
If you would like to snag one of these pieces, visit https://soundwavesartfoundation.com/band/huey-lewis/.
