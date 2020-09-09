Pop icon Huey Lewis raising money for Stax Music Academy with art created from audio recording

Huey Lewis audio recording art (Source: WMC/Stax Music Academy)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 9, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT - Updated September 9 at 11:40 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pop icon Huey Lews is helping raise money for Stax Music Academy in a colorful way.

Lewis has teamed up with Soundwaves Art Foundation to bring the audio recording of his song “The Power of Love” to life on a canvas.

The original pieces are priced at $2,500 each with only four available. There are also 50 autographed limited edition prints priced at $450 each.

If you would like to snag one of these pieces, visit https://soundwavesartfoundation.com/band/huey-lewis/.

