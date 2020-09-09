SCHD looking for more participation in online survey on COVID-19

Shelby County Health Department (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 9, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT - Updated September 9 at 8:16 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is looking for more responses from the community on an online COVID-19 survey.

The department is looking for feedback about what you know about the virus and your attitude towards mask-wearing and virus vaccinations.

SCHD says it will use the response to help shape communication and messages about COVID-19 to the community.

Those who take or have taken the survey will remain anonymous and it will only take about five minutes to complete.

English Survey Link:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PLDB3BJ

La encuesta en Español (Spanish Survey Link):

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/23YZZMG

