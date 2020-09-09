Shelby Co. Divisions of Corrections inmate dies due to COVID-19 complications

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County Divisions of Corrections inmate has died as a result of COVID-19.
The inmate arrived at the Divisions of Corrections on July 7 to serve two consecutive three-year sentences.
The inmate became ill, and was sent to Regional One on July 13.
A test conducted at the hospital was positive for COVID-19.
The inmate remained under treatment at Regional One until expiring on Sept. 7 due to suspected complications of COVID-19.
