Stepping Up: Mid-South business owner delivers free meals to hundreds of first responders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local business owner is stepping up for first responders by delivering hundreds of meals.
Dustin Smith of Smith Plumbing was able to get a handful of local restaurants to pull off the big surprise Tuesday.
Smith says he just wants to show appreciation to the hard-working men and women.
“Today we are giving away 700 free meals to first responders," he said. "We have seven local restaurants that are giving the meals away. Just with the media that the first responders, police especially, are getting right now. I just wanted to make sure they know that the community appreciates them. Also with the 9/11 on Friday, we just wanted to do this in remembrance of 9/11.”
Some of the participating restaurants include Wally Hatchet’s, Fat Larrys BBQ and Moma’s BBQ .
