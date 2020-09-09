Tennessee Department of Education launches dashboard reporting COVID-19 information in schools, districts

The dashboard will provide district-reported information on the number of new positive COVID-19 cases this week and the prior week among students and staff. It will display the primary operating model for schools within the district, including the number of schools conducting in-person learning, remote learning, and schools utilizing a hybrid approach for instruction, as well as the last date when the district updated its primary operating model. Additonally, the dashboard will display whether the district has adopted a critical infrastructure designation for certain workers, as well as a link to the district’s Continuous Learning Plan (CLP) which outlines how the district plans to administer remote learning.