Two men charged with attacking homeless man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Millington men have been charged with attacking and humiliating a homeless man.
According to an affidavit, 19-year-old William Chadwick and Bobby Rose were riding in a blue Jeep Sport on the night of Sept. 3 when they verbally assaulted and humiliated the man.
The two returned around 1:30 a.m. and Chadwick sprayed the man with a fire extinguisher. He then threw it at him, barely missing his head.
Chadwick exited the vehicle next, picking up a large sharp rock, and hit the man in the middle of his back.
The man gave police a description of Chadwick and Rose and the vehicle, which officers located in the area.
The man also told police he had been physically assaulted and sprayed with a fire extinguisher by Chadwick and Rose seven time, simply because he is homeless.
Chadwick and Rose are both charged with aggravated assault.
