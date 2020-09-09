Warm end to the week followed by a chance of rain then mild temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light east wind and lows in the mid 60s to near 70
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 90
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a light northeast wind and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, highs near 90, and lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s each day and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.