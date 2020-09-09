Warm end to the week followed by a chance of rain then mild temperatures

Dry air will allow temperatures to warm above average for the next couple of days. A weekend cold front could trigger a few showers then a dry and more seasonable pattern sets in next week.

By Ron Childers | September 9, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 6:39 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light east wind and lows in the mid 60s to near 70

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 90

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a light northeast wind and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, highs near 90, and lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s each day and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

