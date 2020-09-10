Lost work because of the pandemic? These groups can help provide support

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It has been six months since COVID-19 arrived in Shelby County, changing life for many of us as we know it. Some have seen their work schedules and processes altered, while others have been let go from their jobs altogether.
Thursday, officials on the joint city-county COVID-19 task force wanted to remind the public that there are organizations and programs available to help if you’ve fallen on hard times.
- MIFA (Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association) was given an additional $3.5 million by the city of Memphis in CARES Act funds to help with rental assistance, mortgage assistance, or utility assistance. It can provide $800 to those in need to start. You can apply for that program here.
- Welcome to Memphis is an advocacy organization for people in the hospitality industry. They have partnered with the city to provide benefits to individuals who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. They are offering $300 to individuals. You can apply here.
- ArtsMemphis supports the city’s artist community. Through a partnership with the city of Memphis, ArtsMemphis is offering up to $1,000 for artist who have been adversely affected by the pandemic. You can apply here.
- The city of Memphis is offering small business stabilization grants for small businesses adversely impacted by the pandemic. The grants range from $10,000 to $25,000 and will only be accepted by electronic application. Hand-delivered applications will not be accepted. You can find the application and more information here.
- The Eviction Settlement Fund was created by Memphis & Shelby County to assist those facing eviction. On September 4, the federal government established a temporary halt on evictions for tenants who make less than $99,000 annually and have notified landlords they are unable to pay. County officials said the halt does not make the fees go away and still must be repaid. Officials urge people to pay what they can and what they owe to the best of their ability.
- MLGW will end their moratorium on disconnections on September 14. County officials said residents should reach out to MLGW to make arrangements to pay at least portions of their outstanding bills and come up with payment plans. (901) 544-6549 is the number to reach an MLGW operator who can assist.
- The state of Tennessee has funded an emotional support line for anyone looking for emotional help, with a counselor available 24 hours-a-day 7 days-a-week at 1-844-507-0144.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.