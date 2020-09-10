More than 1,500 active coronavirus cases in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County COVID-19 cases have increased by 105 since Wednesday morning bringing the county’s total case count to 28,652.
There is also one additional coronavirus death confirmed in Shelby County; there have been 405 people who have died due to complications with the virus since the pandemic began six months ago.
Shelby County Health Department says there are 1,572 active cases across the county and more than 9,400 people in quarantine.
The county’s testing positivity rate has significantly declined within the last few months. The latest rate reported in the last week of August comes in at 11.5%. SCHD is hoping to continue the downward trend in all aspects as the county works to fight off the virus.
SCHD is also keeping an eye on long term care facilities. The virus has impacted one of the most vulnerable populations in Shelby County causing deaths among residents and staff. There are several ongoing COVID-19 clusters at facilities across the county.
There are also clusters that have been complete or resolved. According to SCHD, a cluster is considered completed once the facility goes 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case of the virus.
To stay up-to-date about COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit https://insight.livestories.com/.
