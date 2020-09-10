MPD: Whitehaven football player shot after struggle with suspect

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 10, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 7:45 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have been released surrounding what led up to the shooting death of a Whitehaven football player.

Demetrius Robinson was shot and killed last week outside the Marathon gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Memphis police released details Thursday, saying Robinson got into a struggle with someone inside a black vehicle.

When that vehicle began to drive off, someone inside fired shots, hitting Robinson.

No arrests have been made in the case.

