Not so cold front moving through the Mid-South

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light northeast wind and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 90.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a light east wind and lows again in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few afternoon showers along with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild both days with afternoon highs in the mid to upper eighties and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
