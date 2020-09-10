Ole Miss battling COVID-19 as Florida opener nears

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two and a half weeks. That’s all the Ole Miss Rebels have to get ready for their season opener against one of the top teams in the country when 8th ranked Florida comes to Oxford for the kickoff of SEC Football.
But Wednesday night, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is just hoping the majority of his team is healthy to play.
Over the weekend 27 players missed a scrimmage, including quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. Now, it’s not known if Plumlee was out for COVID-19 related issues or injury. Still, with so little known about the virus and its effects, that makes it tough for Kiffin and his staff to formulate the safest plan to bring the recovering players back up to speed.
“It’s not like they come back right away,” said Kiffin. "Still, when they come back they’ve got to go through a number of tests, and you have to work them back in, so this is longer than people initially thought.”
The affected players have to sit out for 14 days, and do constant blood work, plus heart checkups. While in quarantine, players can watch film and join team meetings on Zoom.
Ole Miss opens against Florida Saturday, September 26 in Oxford. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
