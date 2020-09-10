Operation LeGend results in 302 arrests during first month in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the first month of operating in Memphis, a federal law enforcement initiative has resulted in 302 arrests.
Operation LeGend brings in federal law enforcement to work with local police to fight violent crime.
U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant announced of those 302 arrests, 106 were made on new state and federal charges.
In addition to the arrests 85 guns, drugs and nearly $200,000 dollars were seized.
Within the first month, 16 arrests were on new federal crimes including drug, firearm and violent crimes charges.
The operation is underway in at least eight cities across the U.S. and since it launched, there have been more than 2,000 arrest in total.
