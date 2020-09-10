Sample ballot: Here’s everything Mississippians will vote for in November

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With November 3 nearing, all options on Mississippi’s ballots are finalized.
In addition to the presidential race, the ballots include a rematch for U.S. Senate between Mike Espy and Cindy Hyde-Smith, as well as several House of Representatives and justice races.
There’s also three ballot measures, two of which have been hotly debated.
Measure one would legalize medical marijuana in the state, but there are initiatives to choose from. Initiative 65 would legalize medical marijuana for people with any of 22 specified illnesses. The marijuana would be sold at licensed clinics. Initiative 65A would legalize it for anyone with a terminal condition to acquire it from a doctor.
Ballot measure two would remove the requirement that the governor must receive the most votes in a majority of Mississippi House of Representative’s districts. Instead, the governor must only receive a majority of votes in the general election.
The third ballot measure is a yes or no question: Should the In God We Trust flag be approved as the new state flag of Mississippi?
Before you hit the polls, you can read over the sample ballot below:
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.