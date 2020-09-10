School locked down after weapon reported on campus

By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 10, 2020 at 10:04 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 11:15 AM

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after school officials say they received a tip of a weapon on campus.

According to a news release shared on social media, after receiving the tip the director of security and BHS administrators found and confiscated the weapon.

The student was removed from the campus. The incident remains under investigation.

“Be assured that the safety of our students is first and foremost,” administrators said.

