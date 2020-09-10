SCSO: Deputy-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in overnight barricade situation

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Fayette County.
SCSO says they were originally called to the scene to assist Fayette County Sheriff’s Office with a man who had barricaded himself in a home on Fortune Road overnight.
According to SCSO’s Twitter account, SWAT deputies entered the home facing an “armed confrontation” with the man who was fatally shot.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also on the scene.
We will update this story as information is released.
