Shelby Co. man indicted in shooting deaths of two women

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County man was indicted Wednesday in connection with the shooting deaths of two women during an early-morning encounter earlier this year, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
A grand jury indicted 24-year-old Darrin Walker on two counts of first-degree murder. He is being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigators were called to Bethany Drive at Belmont Run Cove around 3 a.m. on Feb. 24. That’s where they found 25-year-old Destiny Wilkins in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
She was able to tell investigators a man shot her and her friend, 23-year-old Nayeli ‘Courtney’ Love, and that he drove off in Wilkins' car with her injured friend still in the backseat. Wilkins died later at a hospital.
Around 9 o’clock that morning, deputies found her car, still running and parked about three miles west on Lake Valley Drive. Love was found in the backseat, dead from gunshot wounds.
Walker, who lived nearby on Gadwell Drive West, was developed as a suspect and was arrested on March 3 after leaving his home.
