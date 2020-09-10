Some patchy fog this morning

By Spencer Denton | September 10, 2020 at 3:50 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 3:50 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some patchy fog early this morning, then mostly sunny late morning. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s to low 70s. Expect a partly cloudy sky by afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind: northeast 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Wind: northeast 5 mph. 

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs around 90. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Rain chance is slim at less than 10%.  

WEEKEND: A front will slowly move into the Mid-South with a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm at any time Saturday and Sunday. Rain chance is only about 20-30%. Highs will be near 90. Lows will be in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s early next week with a partly cloudy sky.

