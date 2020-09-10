Story of legendary LeMoyne-Owen College coach featured at film festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The spotlight is on Memphis sports again as the independent film “1st Forgotten Champions: The Legacy of Jerry C. Johnson” makes its debut in the Burbank International Film Festival this week.
The documentary chronicles the life of award-winning Coach Jerry C. Johnson, who served 46 years as the men’s head basketball coach at LeMoyne-Owen College, the only Historically Black College and University located in Memphis.
Thursday, WMC Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke to LeMoyne-Owne’s current head basketball Coach William Anderson about the documentary.
“1st Forgotten Champions: The Legacy of Jerry Johnson” is in the category of featured documentary and will compete against six other films.
It contains interviews with Coach Johnson, as well as other legendary professional athletes and current and past University of Memphis head basketball coaches including Penny Hardaway, John Calipari, and Josh Pastner.
