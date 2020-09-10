Tennessee honors first responders for their sacrifices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday, five first responders were honored with the “Three Stars of Tennessee Award” for dedicating their lives for the safety of Tennesseans.
Those officers included Memphis Police Officer Jeffrey Creighton.
In 2018, Officer Creighton was hit by a drunk driver after making a traffic stop. He had only been working with Memphis police for six months, but in that time he made more than 120 felony arrests.
Officer Creighton suffered many severe injuries, but was there to accept his award from Governor Bill Lee.
“The life of the one that you love, that is being honored here today, the legacy of that life, the impact of that life. we know that their lives live on. Today is a reminder to you that their life lives on, forever,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.
Also honored Thursday was Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Gatti, who was killed during a multi-vehicle crash near Jackson. Trooper Gatti worked for THP for just 11 months.
In total, 21 first responders were also honored for working tirelessly to provide safety to Tennessee citizens.
