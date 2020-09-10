Three arrested in connection with aggravated assault of Dyersburg police officer

“We are grateful that our officer is going to be okay, and thankful for the assistance from the brave person who rendered aid to him. There were several individuals that were watching this attack, and watched our officer in a fight for his life doing all he could do to keep his weapon secured while being struck in the head. Some of those individuals took their phones and recorded the attack while yelling at the officer offering no assistance or even a call for help. At least one person is observed on body camera footage attempting to assist Hughes while trying to pull the Good Samaritan off of Hughes. We will continue the investigation and additional individuals may be charged. It was clear what this fugitive’s intentions were, while it is alarming that the other individuals were more concerned with recording on their phones.”