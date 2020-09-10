Tracking more heat as we end the week

Sun and clouds along with warm temperatures will prevail across the Mid-South as we end the week. A few small rain chances return for the weekend.
The sunny skies this morning will become partly sunny through the afternoon hours today. Highs will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s with a bit of a muggy factor. Winds will be out of the northeast today around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, we will see mainly clear skies with lows in the middle 70s. Patchy fog will be possible tomorrow morning as winds will remain light, out of the northeast around 5 mph.
TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Highs: Upper 80s to lower 90s.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Patchy Fog. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. Lows: Middle 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with hot and humid conditions sticking around. Highs will top out around 90 degrees to end the week. Lows will fall into the middle 70s with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A front will move through the region this weekend giving us a small chance for a few showers on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach into the upper 80s to lower 90s under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows both nights this weekend will be in the lower 70s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: The rather quite weather pattern will continue for the week ahead. Highs will range from the middle to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will dip into the 60s and 70s for the week ahead.
