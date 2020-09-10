Tracking more heat as we end the week

The sunny skies this morning will become partly sunny through the afternoon hours today. Highs will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s with a bit of a muggy factor. Winds will be out of the northeast today around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, we will see mainly clear skies with lows in the middle 70s. Patchy fog will be possible tomorrow morning as winds will remain light, out of the northeast around 5 mph.