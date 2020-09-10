Walgreens, Blue Cross Blue Shield to host drive-thru flu shot clinic

Walgreens, Blue Cross Blue Shield to host drive-thru flu shot clinic
A driver is being administered a flu shot drive-thru flu shot clinic. (Source: Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 10, 2020 at 7:10 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 7:10 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Doctors say getting the flu vaccine is more important than ever this year due to the pandemic.

In the coming weeks, Blue Cross Blue Shield will host a drive-thru flu shot clinic.

Walgreens will give the flu vaccine to anyone ages 8 or older on Saturday, Sept. 26. The drive-thru will be held in the parking lot of Cathedral of Praise Church in Cordova from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Be sure to bring your insurance card to get the flu vaccine as part of your coverage.

If you don’t have insurance, the vaccine will cost $41.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.