WATCH: Gov. Bill Lee gives update on COVID-19 response in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is discussing the latest response to COVID-19 in the state.
Thursday, Gov. Lee announced $30,000 in CARES Act funding will be used to help cover the cost of 90 additional police cadet scholarships.
It’s part of his initiative to strengthen policing in Tennessee, based on a recommendation from the State’s Law Enforcement Reform Partnership.
Lee announced the Law Enforcement Reform Partnership In early July and entrusted them with providing recommendations by early September.
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, who is a participating member of the task force, joined the governor along with other members.
The task force gave recommendations to update use of force and duty to intervene policies, improve information sharing and increase officer training.
