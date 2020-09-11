840 alligators harvested in Miss. during hunting season

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi state wildlife leaders say 840 alligators were harvested this year and the good weather helped.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks says that number is up from last year.
Among the large catches, a 694-pound gator caught by Brent Stevens in Central Mississippi.
“I’ll get the head-mounted my mama told me last night she wanted a purse or a wallet made so I guess I’m a try to get the height, get it tanned get her a wallet made," said Brent Stevens of Daisy Dudes Outfitters.
State wildlife officials say 986 permits were issued this year.
