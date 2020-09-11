Another warm day ahead but some weekend showers possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some patchy fog early this morning, then mostly sunny late morning. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s to low 70s. Expect a partly cloudy sky by afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Wind: northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Wind: light.
WEEKEND: A front will slowly move into the Mid-South with a chance of showers or a few downpours at any time Saturday and Sunday. Rain chance is only about 20-30%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a mostly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the low 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s early next week with a partly cloudy sky Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will increase Wednesday and Thursday. A passing shower or storm is possible each day.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
