Best Life: Reporting racism at work

Keep a record of face-to-face conversations, detailing what was said, if anyone else heard and if you told anyone about it. Take photos of anything physically posted. Print out copies of written letters or emails. If it’s a text message, take a screenshot. Don’t record conversations. It could be illegal. And don’t use company computers or phones to document it on. There is no expectation of privacy when using your employer’s software or hardware. Report it to human services, but beware there is a risk. In some cases --