Collierville High School to resume class Monday after two-week COVID-19 closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials at Collierville Schools said Friday they are prepared to resume in-person learning at Collierville High School on Monday, September 14 after a two-week closure due to a COVID-19 cluster.
The cluster at Collierville High started two weeks ago with two members of the football team. More than 300 people would end up quarantined, including dozens of high school staff members.
District spokesperson Mario Hogue said that left school officials limited in how they could offer in-person instruction.
“The Shelby County Health Deaprtment, we believe, wanted to respond pretty aggressively, and they expanded their close contact parameters,” Hogue said. “Based off of losing around 30 (faculty members) and then students, there was no way that we could operate efficiently. So that’s what caused us to activate remote learning.”
Hogue said there are now 25 cases confirmed from the high school cluster among students and staff, and other cases reported throughout the district’s schools.
“We are seeing confirmed cases across the board,” he said.
Leaders want parents to know they’re taking safety seriously, but when a case is confirmed Hogue said there is no one-size-fits-all approach to handling it.
“I know that’s really tough. But it’s not a carbon copy situation,” he said.
The district said the health department has advised the number of students and staff who may have to quarantine could vary depending on the specifics of the case.
“It is going to be a situational recommendation or directive,” he said. “We are doing the best we can to protect our students and staff.”
Extracurricular activities at Collierville High School, including sports, can resume on Saturday, September 12.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.