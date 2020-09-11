COVID-19 sidelines U of M football program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19, the University of Memphis has suspended all football activities.
The cases are spread out among players and staff -- with multiple players that had close contact with those people now in quarantine as well.
On the University of Memphis campus, sophomores Jordan Monk and Jean Eyebe both hope COVID-19 doesn’t defeat the Memphis Tigers football team.
“It was pretty mind blowing to know that many people got it,” said Jordan Monk, student.
“To be honest... I don’t know if it’s going to be a wakeup call or not,” said Jean Eyebe, student.
The university’s official statement says “a number of individuals connected with the Tigers' football program tested positive for COVID-19.”
The Commercial Appeal reported at least *20* people tested positive.
Sports reporter Mark Giannotto tweeting: “there’s a party bus involved.”
On which the players, according to the CA report, celebrated after beating Arkansas State in their home opener at the Liberty Bowl last weekend.
Tigers defensive lineman O’Bryan Goodson tweeted back:
“Lies! Nobody had a party nor was on a party bus. Arkansas State needs to be the ones tested!”
Kara Richey, who covers the ASU Wolverines, chimed in on twitter: “Arkansas State has already taken multiple COVID tests this week and got on the bus this morning for Kansas State.”
The Tigers have a week off.
And while Memphis officials say none of the COVID-19 cases are serious, fans say the players need to take this virus seriously to save the season.
“If they take the right precautions, I feel like they can continue to play. But that relies solely on the team,” said Monk.
“I think they’re definitely gonna think back like, ‘Do I really want to go to this party?’ Because if they really do love football, and they really want to play, they’re gonna do the right thing,” said Eyebe.
The university says a “significant number” of people in the football program are now in a 10-day quarantine.
A decision about the September 18th game with Houston will be made early next week.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.