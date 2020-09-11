901 FC gets road win at North Carolina

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Boys in Blue running out of chances to try and make the playoffs in this, their COVID-19 shortened second season in the United Soccer League.
Memphis 901 FC with a chance to pick up some much-needed points on the road at North Carolina Futbol Club. The site, Cary, NC, just outside Raleigh for this makeup game between the two clubs.
The original match was postponed due to 901 FC’s social injustice boycott. Memphis playing without Defender Dan Metzger, suspended for a red card ejection last week in the draw against Birmingham.
Play-by-play:
- 901 FC up 1-Nil in the second half, 53rd minute when Rookie Matt Hundley scored his first goal of the season.
- The Boys in Blue up 2-Nil and looking strong, but 901 FC has had trouble holding onto leads all season
- 88th Minute, NC FC with relentless pressure, gets a corner kick that leads to a goal off the header by Robbie Kristo -- 2-1 Memphis
- We go to 10 Minutes of stoppage time. NC FC keeps pounding.
- They get a header in the box right in front of the goal, and D.J. Taylor puts it away for the Tie
- 2-2, but no time to put your head down.
- 98th Minute, Matt Hundley, against the run of play. Right side 1v1 unleashes a left foot Howitzer that finds the back of the net
- That’s the Game Winner! Boys in Blue get the full three points and jump out of the basement in group play. 901 FC wins it. Final Score 3-2.
901 stays in North Carolina for the regularly scheduled match against NC FC Sunday night at 7 p.m.
