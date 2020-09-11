Friday Football Fever: Week 4 match-ups and scores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s week 4 of Friday Football Fever, the most exciting night of high school sports!
Our cameras were everywhere, including down in the Magnolia State for our Game of the Week -- into DeSoto County where the Horn Lake Eagles hosted the Gators of Lake Cormorant.
Here’s a breakdown of Week 4 of Friday Football Fever:
- DeSoto Central vs Pontotoc
- Final score 27-21
- Horn Lake vs Lake Cormorant
- Final score 31-21
- Olive Branch vs Corinth
- Final score 24-23
- Center Hill vs Hernando
- Final score 42-28
- St. Benedict vs FACS
- Final score 36-0
- Houston vs ECS
- Final score 48-10
