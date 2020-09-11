Friday Football Fever: Week 4 match-ups and scores

By Jarvis Greer and Cassie Carlson | September 11, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 10:55 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s week 4 of Friday Football Fever, the most exciting night of high school sports!

Our cameras were everywhere, including down in the Magnolia State for our Game of the Week -- into DeSoto County where the Horn Lake Eagles hosted the Gators of Lake Cormorant.

Here’s a breakdown of Week 4 of Friday Football Fever:

  • DeSoto Central vs Pontotoc
    • Final score 27-21
  • Horn Lake vs Lake Cormorant
    • Final score 31-21
  • Olive Branch vs Corinth
    • Final score 24-23
  • Center Hill vs Hernando
    • Final score 42-28
  • St. Benedict vs FACS
    • Final score 36-0
  • Houston vs ECS
    • Final score 48-10

