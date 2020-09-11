La Prensa Latina, City of Memphis kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with bridge lighting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - La Prensa Latina and the City of Memphis are partnering up to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.
Wednesday at sunset, the Hernando DeSoto and Big River Crossing bridges will be illuminated in the colors of the flags of Latin America.
September is a very significant month for Latin American countries as they celebrate the anniversary of their independence.
Hispanic Heritage Month is observed every year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, by celebrating the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.
Come out and show your support in this celebration of Hispanic culture, food, music and more.
