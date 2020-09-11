Memphis-Houston game uncertain after number of people connected to football program test positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis announced Friday number of people connected to the football program tested positive for COVID-19.
Because of the positive tests and ongoing contact tracing efforts, which require a “significant number” of people to quarantine, the team has paused all practice and group activities.
The UofM says there are no serious cases at this time, but all student-athletes and staff are being closely monitored.
Right now, the university has not made a decision on next week’s game against the University of Houston. The UofM says details will come next week after consulting with the American Athletic Conference’s COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group.
The Tigers kicked off the season last Saturday in a home game against Arkansas State. Memphis won 37-24.
This story will be updated.
