MLGW cutoff moratorium ends Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The moratorium on utility disconnections issued by Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) expires on Monday.
MLGW President J.T. Young announced the moratorium during a city council committee meeting on Sept. 1.
The moratorium was implemented to halt disconnecting customers who were behind on their bills and waived all late fees.
MLGW officials said about 15,000 customers were subject to disconnection.
MLGW says help is still available for those struggling.
For more information on MLGW utility assistance programs, click here.
Customers interested in a payment plan should call 901-544-6549.
