Recruiting doesn’t stop while Tigers batte COVID-19 outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the Memphis Tigers are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that could cost them next week’s conference opener against Houston, the U of M is still wheeling and dealing on the recruiting trail.
The Tigers get a commitment from three-star Linebacker Dedrick Smith of Jacksonville, Florida.
The 6-foot-1-inch, 200-pounder played Rush End in high school, but is projected as an outside backer with Memphis.
Active on defense, Smith had three pass deflections, and four fumble recoveries to go with 43 tackles last season.
The Tigers will be hit hard by graduation next season..
Smith is the fifth linebacker commuted for the Class of 2021.
