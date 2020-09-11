Ribbon cutting held for new SCHD facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A ribbon cutting was held Friday for a new facility focused on environmental health programs and food safety in Shelby County.
The new health department building on Sycamore View Road offers a variety of services to residents.
“This houses all of our environmental services, so air pollution as well as vector control. This is where someone would come if they needed a permit, post inspection, if they need a follow up,” said Dr. Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department. “And then we are also going to have a clinic here, we are moving one of our clinics here so that we can provide WIC services, as well as immunization services here.”
The clinical services will also include nutritional and breastfeeding support for new mothers.
That portion of the facility is expected to be open later this fall.
