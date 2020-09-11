Small plane crashes on way to Millington airport, pilot killed

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A small plane en route to Millington crashed early Friday morning near Jackson, Tennessee, killing the pilot.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the pilot radioed McKellar Sipes Airport in Jackson around 2:30 a.m. saying they needed to make an emergency landing. The plane crashed about a mile from the airport in a wooded area in Huntersville.
A spokesperson for sheriff’s department said the pilot, whose name has not been released, died on the scene. No one else was on board.
According to the FAA, the Beechcraft A36 Bonanza departed Dickson County Municipal Airport for Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington.
The FAA and the NTSB are investigating the crash.
