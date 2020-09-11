Staying warm to end the week & tracking showers this weekend

Another warm and a bit muggy day expected for the Mid-South. Showers will be on the increase for Saturday and into Sunday.
Expect another sunny filled day across the Mid-South with just a few clouds streaming into the area by this afternoon and evening. Highs will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, skies will remain partly cloudy with lows in the middle 70s and winds on the light side.
TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Highs: Upper 80s to lower 90s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: Light to calm. Lows: Middle 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A front will slowly meander across the Mid-South this weekend. That will give us decent chances for showers on Saturday and a few leftover showers on Sunday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s both days this weekend with lows in the 70s. Skies will remain mostly to partly cloudy through the weekend.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Highs look to remain in the upper to middle 80s for the better part of the week ahead with lows in the 60s. Partly cloudy skies will prevail for Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will increase for Wednesday and Thursday as rain chances are reintroduced into the forecast.
