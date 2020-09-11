Tennessee family sues school district to stop mask mandate

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nico Sanfilippo entered his freshman year at Raider Academy in Manchester wanting to keep his honor roll average and play football.
He just didn’t want to wear a mask doing it.
“He can’t concentrate and doesn’t like it,” said Heather Murchison, Sanfilippo’s mother.
So when Sanfilippo showed up for school, Murchison said he was placed in in-school suspension.
Murchison said she tried to get a doctor’s note, citing her son’s anxiety but said she spoke with six physicians who said they wouldn’t provide the note for political reasons.
Murchison then decided to sue.
