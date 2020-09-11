Tigers look inward during open date

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The goal for Memphis Tiger Football this week, with its first bye of the season, is to focus on itself.
Next week, they’ll dive into American Athletic Conference play against Houston. We’ve seen some surprising outcomes since college football started. Navy getting blown out by BYU 55-3, plus SMU sliding by Texas State 31-24.
Could be a product of the weird pre-season with everybody affected by COVID-19. Tigers Head Coach Ryan Silverfield says every team prepares differently, and they all have rust to knock off. Memphis did not have a spring practice.
So, his focus this week is nailing down what the Tigers need to do to remain an elite outfit in the AAC.
“It takes this week to really understand, what are our base offensive plays, base defensive scheme and then special teams what can we do to execute at a high level," said Silverfield. “We’ve got a few wrinkles we’ll continue to throw in throughout the year for game planning purposes. I do think this week allows us since we lost some training camp to get a few extra practices and clean up a lot of stuff that we need to.”
The coaching staff also preaching cross-training so players are ready to go at whatever position they may be thrown into because of coronavirus. The Tigers next host Houston Friday, September 18 at the Liberty Bowl.
