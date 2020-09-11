Trump bestowing Medal of Honor on soldier for hostage rescue

In this image from video provided by the U.S. Army, then-Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Payne is interviewed as a winner of the 2012 Best Ranger competition at Fort Benning, Ga., on April 16, 2012. Payne will receive the Medal of Honor, the U.S. military’s highest honor for valor in combat, for actions during a daring 2015 raid in Iraq that rescued about 70 hostages who were set to be executed by ISIS militants, The Associated Press has learned. (Source: Lori Egan/U.S., Army via AP)