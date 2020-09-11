VIDEO: Surveillance video shows Mercedes heist at Memphis car dealership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police released surveillance video Friday of the moments a luxury car is stolen from a Mercedes-Benz dealership in east Memphis.
Police say four of the cars worth almost half a million dollars were stolen right off the showroom floor.
In the video, you can see two men drive one of the cars through the front doors, shattering the glass.
One of the four stolen vehicles has since been recovered. It was found stuck in the mud near Ross and Raines earlier this week.
If you can help police identify the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
