Weekend rain chances increase

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light northeast wind and lows in the low to mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms, a light north wind, and highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of evening showers and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms early in the day along with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 69s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day, afternoon highs in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
