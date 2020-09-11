Weekend rain chances increase

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 69s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day, afternoon highs in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.