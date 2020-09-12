City Watch issued for missing 30-year-old man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MPD issued a City Watch for 30-year-old Brandon Owens who went missing yesterday.
Owens was released from Alliance Healthcare yesterday at 8 p.m. No one has seen him since that time. He left on foot in an unknown direction. Several of his personal items were found by the Mississippi River in Martyr Park.
He is described as 5′9″, 220 pounds, red hair, green eyes, full beard, and a fair complexion. Owens was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with khaki shorts.
If seen, please contact missing persons at 901-636-4479
