Germantown students eat free through December

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Meals are free for students at Germantown Municipal School District starting Monday.
All students 18 and younger in GMSD will receive free breakfast and lunch through December.
Remote learning students are also eligible for free meals through the school nutrition program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Funding was dedicated by the USDA to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Only reimbursable meals are available at no cost. The USDA waiver does not apply to a la cart items like bottled water and chips or second melas.
Add funds to your child’s meal account for a la cart purchases via http://myschoolbucks.com/.
