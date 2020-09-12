Rain chances for some Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A couple of upper level disturbances along with moisture from the Gulf will ride north and keep us with chances of showers and a few storms tonight & again tomorrow. It won’t be a washout on Sunday and the best chances will be along and south of the I-40 corridor where the rain could be heavy at times.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this evening and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms early in the day along a few in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY NIGHT: A shower possible in the evening then partly cloudy with lows near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 69s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day, afternoon highs in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
