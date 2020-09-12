Memphis vs. Houston game postponed after COVID-19 outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers game Friday against the Houston Cougars is postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak connected to the Tigers football program.
The University of Memphis made the announcement Saturday afternoon.
According to the UofM, the AAC will reschedule the game later in the season.
The UofM announced Friday all team activities and practices are on hold and a “significant number" of people are in quarantine after multiple positive COVID-19 tests among people connected to the football program.
The Tigers only have one game under their season, a home win against Arkansas State last Saturday.
The next game on their schedule is Sept. 25 at UTSA.
