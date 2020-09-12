Tracking rain chances this weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: Expect partly cloudy skies on Monday with a stray shower, afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible, highs will remain in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday we will again see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 80s along with a few showers possible, lows will remain in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mainly cloudy with a chance for rain each day, afternoon highs will be in the middle 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.