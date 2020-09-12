Tracking rain chances this weekend

Rain chances return to the forecast as we move through this weekend and beyond. Conditions will also stay warm and muggy for the Mid-South.
Clouds will prevail as we move through the day today. This is thanks to a boundary that will slowly meander across the Mid-South. Showers and a few heavy downpours will be possible today. Winds will be out of the south around 5 mph and afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s region wide. Tonight, we will keep with cloudy skies and lows in the lower 70s. Few showers will be possible overnight. Winds will stay on the light side.
TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Rain: 30%. Winds: South at 5 mph. Highs: Upper 80s to lower 90s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 30%. Winds: Light to calm. Lows: Lower 70s.
SUNDAY: Rain will again be possible during the day on Sunday. Cloudy skies will remain with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper to middle 80s. A few lingering showers will be possible tomorrow night, with lows dipping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Expect partly cloudy skies on Monday with a stray shower, afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible, highs will remain in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday we will again see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 80s along with a few showers possible, lows will remain in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mainly cloudy with a chance for rain each day, afternoon highs will be in the middle 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.