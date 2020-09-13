Breakdown: Why you should look up this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The next few mornings of September 13 the 15th, the planet Venus will be visible in the east sky just before sunrise. According to astronomers, if you have really good vision, you may be able to catch a glimpse of the planet after sunrise, if skies are clear. Astronomers say that Venus is one of the brightest bodies in the sky after the sun of course.
The picture above shows Venus, Earth and the smaller planet, Mars.
Mars will remain visible through October. According to astronomers Earth will pass between Mars and the sun in October, and the planet is now very bright and very red.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.